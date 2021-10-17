Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $202.47 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $129.54 and a 1-year high of $209.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.31.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

