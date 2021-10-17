SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,759,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,448,000 after buying an additional 246,127 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after buying an additional 17,845 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,701,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 114,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $45.87 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.93.

