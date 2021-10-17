Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AY opened at $36.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a twelve month low of $28.93 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 109.76 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average is $37.31.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $375.99 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,433.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

