Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,928,000 after purchasing an additional 84,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,978,000 after purchasing an additional 127,768 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $300,653.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $38.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.45. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 128.72%. The company had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOVA. Truist Securities began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.61.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

