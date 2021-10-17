Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 19,294 Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.06% of Charah Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHRA. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Charah Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Charah Solutions by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 15,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Charah Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of CHRA stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. Charah Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $63.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.50 million. Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 75.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charah Solutions, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charah Solutions news, major shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 113,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $542,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $706,740. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.