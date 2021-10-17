2,453 Shares in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BEAM. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $93.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.33. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $138.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.29 and a 200-day moving average of $90.13.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BEAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.86.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,989,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $2,321,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

