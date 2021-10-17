National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 25.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.70. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 76.10 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%. Equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

