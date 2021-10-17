ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 16.2% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 181,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 25,310 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Rayonier during the first quarter valued at $4,665,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Rayonier by 3.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 188,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Rayonier by 9.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Rayonier by 27.3% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,975.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,874.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $229,118.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,510.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,244 shares of company stock worth $611,012. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $37.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.50. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $38.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 432.00%.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

