Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 9,811 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,811 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $62,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 14,639 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 16,316 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,709,000 after acquiring an additional 16,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 491,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,898,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Piper Sandler Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $299,086.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,386 shares in the company, valued at $11,945,367.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 4,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $644,411.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,348 shares of company stock worth $4,792,144. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $157.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.96. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.33. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $80.12 and a fifty-two week high of $161.30.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.92. The business had revenue of $511.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.04 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 10.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

