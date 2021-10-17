-$0.19 EPS Expected for Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.17). Sequans Communications reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sequans Communications.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SQNS shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQNS. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in Sequans Communications by 34.5% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 616,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 158,104 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sequans Communications by 13.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sequans Communications by 2,650.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQNS opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.35. Sequans Communications has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $9.57. The company has a market cap of $167.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sequans Communications (SQNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.