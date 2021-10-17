Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,168 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Terex were worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Terex by 11.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after acquiring an additional 17,819 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Terex in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Terex by 34.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 143,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 36,611 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Terex by 639.1% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 55,600 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Terex alerts:

Shares of TEX opened at $43.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.11. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.12 million. Analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Terex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.