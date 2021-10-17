Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,979,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,018 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Quotient were worth $14,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QTNT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quotient by 10.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,481,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after acquiring an additional 597,154 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quotient by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,653,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,805,000 after purchasing an additional 583,983 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Quotient by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,509,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,955,000 after buying an additional 550,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Quotient by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after buying an additional 545,157 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Quotient by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,448,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,552,000 after purchasing an additional 152,916 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Quotient from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of QTNT stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75. Quotient Limited has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $300.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.31.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Quotient had a negative return on equity of 6,699.81% and a negative net margin of 246.74%. The company had revenue of $9.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quotient Limited will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

About Quotient

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

