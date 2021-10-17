$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.28. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 83.90%. The firm had revenue of $20.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFLT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $510.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average is $12.81. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 101.79%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 65,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 269,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 42,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

