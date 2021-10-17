Clearbridge Investments LLC Invests $12.77 Million in Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 882,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,773,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 3.32% of Trinity Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the second quarter worth $292,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth $313,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth $497,000. Institutional investors own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:TRIN opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $424.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $16.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.01.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 109.78% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.33%.

In other Trinity Capital news, CFO David Michael Lund acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $52,465.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on TRIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinity Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

