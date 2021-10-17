ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $42.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $34.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MT. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.97.

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $32.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.66.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MT. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 91.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 23,754,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $737,753,000 after buying an additional 11,345,002 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 20.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,724,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,755 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth $28,587,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 383.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,179,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,642,000 after purchasing an additional 935,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2,040.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 663,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,611,000 after purchasing an additional 632,571 shares in the last quarter. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

