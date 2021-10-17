Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 22.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Medallia in the first quarter valued at $302,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Medallia by 36.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medallia in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medallia by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 968,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,024,000 after purchasing an additional 73,776 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medallia alerts:

In other Medallia news, Director Borge Hald sold 305,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $10,348,097.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $79,503.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,780.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 521,600 shares of company stock valued at $17,385,862. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

MDLA opened at $33.95 on Friday. Medallia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.26. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 37.34%. The company had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.59 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Medallia to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.