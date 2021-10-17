Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $396,000 Investment in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 251.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 161.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the second quarter worth about $206,000. 42.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AudioCodes stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $60.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.96 million. On average, analysts predict that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a positive change from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AUDC shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on AudioCodes in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AudioCodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

