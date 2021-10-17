Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 10,656 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 10,656 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,896 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NSC opened at $275.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.15 and a one year high of $295.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

NSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.53.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

