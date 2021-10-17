Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Barclays

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE:TUFN opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $358.51 million, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%. Analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,269,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 4,420.0% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 809,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 791,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 8.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 45,656 shares during the period. Harvey Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 482,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 79.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 193,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

