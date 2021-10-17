Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes $362,000 Position in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Datto by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Datto by 27.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Datto by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Datto by 7.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Datto by 4,878.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSP opened at $22.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.96. Datto Holding Corp. has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $33.46.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Datto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Datto in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

In other Datto news, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $459,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 68,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $1,897,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,110 shares of company stock valued at $6,672,079 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

