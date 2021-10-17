JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,178,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,040,876 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in JOYY were worth $143,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YY. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 3.5% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in JOYY by 2.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in JOYY by 64.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in JOYY by 23.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 88.9% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JOYY alerts:

YY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

Shares of JOYY stock opened at $58.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.40 and its 200 day moving average is $69.53. JOYY Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $148.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). JOYY had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently -93.12%.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY).

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.