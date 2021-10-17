Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes $1.15 Million Position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 152,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Ardelyx as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 491.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARDX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush lowered shares of Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen set a $7.70 target price on shares of Ardelyx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

Shares of ARDX opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $2.31.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,009.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

