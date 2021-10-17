Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 482.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $11.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.40. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.57.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on RYTM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

