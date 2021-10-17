Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 2,114 Shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Triple-S Management worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Triple-S Management by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Triple-S Management during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Triple-S Management during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Triple-S Management by 16.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Triple-S Management by 117.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Triple-S Management stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. Triple-S Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.91. The stock has a market cap of $832.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

