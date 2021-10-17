Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

BY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Byline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens downgraded Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

In related news, Director William G. Kistner acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $66,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,618.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BY opened at $24.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $918.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.26. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $25.78.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $79.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Byline Bancorp Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY).

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.