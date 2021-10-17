Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 503 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of America’s Car-Mart worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 22.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 1.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 27.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $113.03 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.72 and a 52-week high of $177.45. The stock has a market cap of $738.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.74.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.08. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $280.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.61 million. Research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

In other news, Director Joshua G. Welch acquired 2,539 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.75 per share, for a total transaction of $316,740.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT).

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.