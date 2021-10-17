Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 11.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,683 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,569 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 291.3% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 127,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 94,675 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 229,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 44,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,477,000 after purchasing an additional 74,375 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 34,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 19,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,055,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

TPC opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.71. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $20.24.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

