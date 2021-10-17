Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 510,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,674 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.55% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $18,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLPX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 31,700.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3,258.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.85. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $21.78 and a 1-year high of $39.85.

