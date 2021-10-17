LPL Financial LLC Has $17.81 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 517,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,354 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $17,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average is $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

