Zacks: Analysts Expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to Post $0.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.22. The Hain Celestial Group posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $450.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HAIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $45.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.75. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $46.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.41 and a beta of 0.73.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

