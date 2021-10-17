NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $53.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

NEO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark upped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.83.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $43.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.11 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.19. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $121.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 19.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

