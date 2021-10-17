Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Fmr LLC increased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 638,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,175 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.57% of VeriSign worth $145,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in VeriSign by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total transaction of $134,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.21, for a total value of $140,505.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,577,440.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,665 shares of company stock worth $5,061,228 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $214.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 0.79. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $234.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.49.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

