Fmr LLC Has $155.90 Million Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,196,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 74,008 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 3.06% of CyberArk Software worth $155,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CYBR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 675,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,042,000 after buying an additional 508,100 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,149,000 after buying an additional 462,494 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 875,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,090,000 after buying an additional 298,851 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,735,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth about $35,280,000. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, July 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $182.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -168.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $95.12 and a 1 year high of $184.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.17 and its 200-day moving average is $144.44.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $117.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.31 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

