M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,632,499 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,233 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.09% of M/I Homes worth $154,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MHO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 284.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE MHO opened at $59.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.08. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.24 and a fifty-two week high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 5.25.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $961.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.10 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 9.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.