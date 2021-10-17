Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stock Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 323,656 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 124,656 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 135,953 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,418 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,892 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 38,433 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,895 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SXC opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.97. The company has a market cap of $572.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 689.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $8.15.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $364.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.20 million. On average, analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,400.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other SunCoke Energy news, SVP Katherine T. Gates sold 19,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $147,134.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,309 shares in the company, valued at $623,886.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

