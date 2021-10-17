Fmr LLC Purchases 566,422 Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,494,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,422 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.15% of Keros Therapeutics worth $148,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $87,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $168,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on KROS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $909.95 million, a P/E ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.65. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $88.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.53.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Julius Knowles sold 95,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $3,923,583.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,371 shares of company stock worth $4,327,580. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.