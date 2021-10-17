Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to report $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.03. Gogo reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.14 million. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on GOGO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Gogo by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gogo in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Gogo during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. 65.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOGO opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.19. Gogo has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $19.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

