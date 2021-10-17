Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Update

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the September 15th total of 57,700 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Wah Fu Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Wah Fu Education Group by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Wah Fu Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Wah Fu Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wah Fu Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WAFU opened at $6.01 on Friday. Wah Fu Education Group has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28.

Wah Fu Education Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online exam preparation services and related technology solutions, and production of online training course materials. It operates through the Online Education Cloud Service (B2B2C) and Online Training Service (B2C). The B2B2C segment comprises online education platforms to institutions, such as universities, training institutions, and online course development service companies.

