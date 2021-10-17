Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Insider Sells $40,355.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total value of $40,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Tuesday, October 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total value of $43,497.50.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.70, for a total value of $89,675.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total value of $94,322.50.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.90, for a total value of $93,975.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total value of $95,010.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.00, for a total value of $91,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.60, for a total value of $90,650.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.85, for a total value of $88,212.50.

Shares of FB opened at $324.76 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $915.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $356.79 and a 200 day moving average of $339.42.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in Facebook by 0.3% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 2.8% during the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 2.0% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 3.9% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.31.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.