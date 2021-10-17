Short Interest in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) Increases By 39.9%

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the September 15th total of 36,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIQ opened at $9.74 on Friday. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82.

Get VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTIQ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.