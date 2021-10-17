Short Interest in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Drops By 28.1%

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the September 15th total of 24,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of VIRC opened at $3.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.10 million, a PE ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Virco Mfg. has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $4.61.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $59.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.30 million. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Virco Mfg. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIRC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 2,140,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. 20.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Manufacturing Corp. engages in the design, production and distribution of furniture. Its products include mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables. The company was founded in February 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

