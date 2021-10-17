Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,609,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 414,455 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $52,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter worth $42,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter worth $55,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter worth $56,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 62.5% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter valued at $56,000. 53.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BTG opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $7.14.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $362.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price target on B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on B2Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

