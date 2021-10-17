Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 298,665 Shares of Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,587,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,665 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 95.83% of Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF worth $51,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLSP opened at $20.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.19. Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.