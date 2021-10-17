Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 586,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555,896 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $49,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at $4,614,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 433.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 98,785 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 95.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 21,884 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 45.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at $349,000.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $493,605.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $1,787,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,349 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn stock opened at $96.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.51. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $100.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 25.08%. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

BOOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.34.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

