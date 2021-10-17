$0.20 EPS Expected for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) will report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GoPro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.21. GoPro also reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. GoPro had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $249.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.01 million.

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $2,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,522.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $45,119.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 669,554 shares of company stock worth $6,719,711. 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in GoPro by 2,023.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in GoPro in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in GoPro by 358.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in GoPro in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in GoPro by 87.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. GoPro has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $13.79.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

