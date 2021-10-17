Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HYFM. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hydrofarm Holdings Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $35.63 on Friday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.22 and a 52 week high of $95.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.54.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hydrofarm Holdings Group news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $78,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.