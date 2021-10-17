Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases New Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its stake in Waste Management by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.97.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $158.17 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $159.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.55. The company has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $88,733.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,615 shares of company stock worth $13,261,532. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

