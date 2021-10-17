Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,940 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBY. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Best Buy by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,742. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $113.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.93 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

