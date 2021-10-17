Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $323,000 in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $61.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -22.14, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.01 and its 200 day moving average is $56.03. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $63.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

