VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 429,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $14,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $105,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $32.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.67. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.65 and a 1 year high of $33.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.